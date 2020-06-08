Francis R. McDannell, 71, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Suzanne M. “Sue” (Storm) McDannell with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
Born July 12, 1948, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Catherine J. (Noel) McDannell.
Frank retired from R. H. Sheppard Co., Hanover with 50 years of service. He was a member of Sacred Heart Basilica where he served as an usher for over 40 years, McSherrystown Fish and Game Assoc., McSherrystown Home Assoc. and Bonneauville CWV.
Frank attained the rank of SP4 in the US Army and received the Purple Heart for services rendered in Vietnam. He was a 1966 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown.
Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, loved his John Deere tractors, a nice cold beer and spending time with his friends and family, especially his granddaughters.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Cathy A. Karper and companion Dan Grim of York Springs, Francis R. McDannell Jr. and companion Tonya Murren of Hanover, and David M. McDannell and companion Janelle Stauffer of Hanover; and two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Kassidy McDannell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Basilica in their school hall, Edgegrove, with Rev. Joseph R. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military honors provided by Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown with prayers at 8 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Noel, Joe Groft, Dan Grim, Bill Little, John Drescher and Tom Storm.
Contributions in memory of Frank may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
