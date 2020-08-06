Theodore “Ted” James Kane, age 77, of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Born April 10, 1943, at Gettysburg Hospital, he was the son of the late James A. Kane and Cora E. (Warren) Kane.
Ted graduated from Fairfield High School in 1961. He was employed by Mack Truck/Volvo in Hagerstown, Maryland, for 44 years. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield. In addition, he was a member of the Fairfield Community Fire Company, Amvets Post 172, and Blue Ridge Sportsmen’s Association.
Ted was an avid hunter and lover of the outdoors. He spent many years playing baseball, softball, and coaching little league and Babe Ruth league teams. Ted was a lifetime bowler and enjoyed fishing, pitching horseshoes, playing golf, and working on his old restored truck that he loved to drive and enter in car shows.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn A. (Hartman) Kane. In addition, he is survived by one sister, Judith Ann (Kane) Szarowski and husband Chuck. He is also survived by one son, Darryl Kane and wife Deborah, daughter Mary Beth (Kane) Moore and fiancé Greg Sanders, and daughter Melanie (Kane) Brown and husband David, all of Fairfield.
Ted is survived by grandchildren Jeffrey (Jessica) Kane, Nathan (Sandy) Kane, Frank (Karen) Moore, Jesse Moore, Samantha Brown and fiancé Dustin Baker; great-grandchildren include Audrey, Natalie, Landon, and Evan Kane, Paytin Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Regina E. (Kane) Rosenwald and husband Robert.
A memorial service is to be held at a later date when Ted’s life can be properly celebrated. In memory of Ted, contributions can be made to Autism Speaks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.