Reba M. Connelly, 92, 2305 Mummasburg Road, Gettysburg, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 11, 1927 in West Virginia the daughter of the late Wilbur and Florence Bradley Hottinger. Her husband, Aubrey L. Connelly died in 1993.
Reba was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mrs. Connelly is survived by a daughter, Helen M. DeFriece and her husband Harold of Gettysburg, PA, a son, Ronald L. Connelly of Germantown, MD, four grandchildren; Steve, Mike, Tracey, Dawn, seven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren.
There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Darnestown Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Darnestown MD, at 1 p.m. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.