Earl Gary Huff, 77, of New Oxford, husband of Shirley Herring Huff, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at ManorCare North in York.
Born on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1942, in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Lawrence D. and Nellie Miller Huff.
Earl loved his chosen career of being a self-employed truck driver and heavy equipment operator and will be long remembered for being a “Jack of all trades.” He enjoyed playing bingo, watching wrestling and being outdoors, hunting, working in his flower garden and spending time with his dogs.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 59 years, are two children, Dana Huff and his companion Becky Raver, and Gina Moore and her husband Henry Moore Jr.; three grandchildren, Amanda Altland and her husband Scott, Cory Huff and his companion Larissa Neiderer, and Shay Moore; three great-grandchildren, Payton Altland, and Katie and Carly Huff; three brothers, Paul, Spencer and Larry Huff; one sister, Nancy Yingling; a sister-in-law, Nancy Stottlemyer; a brother-in-law, Barry Herring; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with state and health directives during this time, a service to celebrate Earl’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312; or to the American Cancer Society, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
