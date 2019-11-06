Edward H. Carbaugh, 92, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, 2019, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg.
Born June 2, 1927, in Adams County, he was the son of the late Harold B. and Mary (Scott) Carbaugh. He was the husband of T. Ruth (Benner) Carbaugh, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married for 71 years.
Mr. Carbaugh was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II. He started working as a machinist in York, Pa., and later worked his way to become an inventory manager at Mechanicsburg Defense Center. He was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by his daughter Elaine Cook and her husband Norman of Gettysburg; and his sister Edith Lindsell of Chambersburg, Pa.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, followed by a private interment.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to St. James Endowment Fund, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
