Sterling M. Shuyler Sr., 75, 429 Poplar Springs Road, Orrtanna, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1944. in Gettysburg, the son of the late Melvin and Pearl McDannell Shuyler. Sterling is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Gulden Shuyler.
Sterling was a veteran of the US Army serving for a time in Germany. For 25 years he was employed at Caterpillar Tractor in York and also worked for Carl Woerner Trucking and School Bus as a mechanic. Then in 1994, he began S&S Welding and ran the business for the next 25 years along with his sons and grandson.
He was a life member of the South Mountain Fish and Game and the Adams County Fish and Game, a member of the Gettysburg American Legion and the Fairfield AmVets. He was a former member of the Gettysburg Moose.
In addition to his wife, Sterling is survived by three sons, Sterling M. Shuyler Jr. and his wife Patty of Fairfield, Darrell E. Shuyler and his wife Peggy of Gettysburg, and Luther Copenhauer and his partner Sandy Kint of Orrtanna; a daughter Mary Jane Shuyler and her partner Barry Strausbaugh of Orrtanna; grandchildren, Allen E. Shuyler, Bambi Stepler, Alicia Allen and her husband Duane, Stephanie Shuyler-Herring, and Julie Shuyler; a great-grandson Jarome Benjamin; step-grandchildren, Amanda Eyler and her husband Brad, and Lacey Harbaugh and her partner Anthony Gibson; step-great-grandchildren, Samara Allen, Kaylee Gibson, Abby Eyler, and Bradley Eyler; and a sister Lucille Sanders and her husband Robert of Gettysburg.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg at 7 p.m. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Cashtown Fire Company, 1111 Old Route 30, Cashtown, PA 17353.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
