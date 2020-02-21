Romaine F. (Bly) Emig, 70, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late David H. Emig, her husband of 43 years, who died Dec. 9, 2008.
Romaine was born May 16, 1949, in New Chester, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Mary C. (Cooley) Bly.
Romaine is survived by three sons, David W. Emig, Greg A. Emig, and Michael E. Emig and his wife Dana, all of New Oxford; a daughter, Lori A. Bare and her husband Robert of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Justin Emig, Heather Emig, Josh Emig, Kia Cook, Dalton Emig, Michelle Emig and Robert Bare, Jr.; three great grandchildren, Raeya Garcia, Natalie Garcia and Davine Garcia; and two sisters, Shirley Runk of Dover, and Linda Dettinburn of New Chester. She was predeceased by five sisters, Loretta Osborne, Ethel Zeigler, Edna Witter, Ruthetta Laughman and Jean Bly, and a brother, John Bly.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s U.C.C. Cemetery in New Chester. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
