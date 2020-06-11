Dale A. Thomas, 65, of Littlestown, loving husband of Carlin “Kitty” Kuhn Thomas, entered into God’s eternal care on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home.
Born on Sunday, Oct. 3, 1954, in Hanover, he was the son of Edgar G. and Mary Ann Reigle Thomas of Hanover.
A 1972 graduate of Hanover High School, he was employed by Spring Hill Gardens for 35 years before retiring from St. Joseph Academy Village in 2016.
Dale was a member of Christ United Church of Christ. He had a passion for growing daylilies and was a member of the Daylily Society. He also enjoyed caring for tropical fish and working with computers.
In addition to his parents and his wife of 26 years, survivors include a sister, Beverley Miller and her husband Brian of New Oxford and their son Matt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Christ United Church of Christ with Pastor Craig Arentz officiating. The family will receive friends at viewings to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Panebaker Funeral Home, Hanover, and at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held privately at St. Vincent’s Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Church of Christ, 131 Christ Church Road, Littlestown, PA 17340, or to St. Vincent dePaul Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
