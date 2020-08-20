Ethel P. Morrison, age 87, of Aspers, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home. She was born Saturday, Oct. 22, 1932, in Winfield, Md., the daughter of the late Maurice T. and Mary V. (Duvall) Poole.
Ethel was a homemaker for most of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Howard W. Morrison, to whom she was married for 62 years. She is also survived by two daughters, Mary S. and husband Allen Compton of the eastern shore of Maryland, and Judith A. Avara of Hawaii; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Hallie M. Martin of Thurmont, Md., Catherine Reaver and Wanda Smith both of Sykesville, Md., and Evelyn Muller of Westminster, Md.; and one brother, Ernest E. Poole of Wharton, Md. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa E. Brutcher, two sisters and five brothers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.