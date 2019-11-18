Samuel A. Small, 82, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born June 16, 1937, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Stover and Edith (Minter) Small.
Sam was a 1955 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He served four years as a communications center specialist with the United States Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge in 1960.
Sam was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Sam retired from Blue Cross after 33 years as the manager of government services, Medicare Division, and served with the ACNB Bank as a bank courier for 12 years, retiring in 2017.
He was an active member of the Gettysburg Exchange Club from 1963, serving numerous times as president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer. Sam also served on the board of directors as well as treasurer of the Pennsylvania District Exchange Club. He volunteered his time at The Gettysburg Hospital and numerous local charities.
Sam is survived by his wife Gloria Lantz Small; daughters, Jennifer L. Hartlaub and husband Scott of Gettysburg, and Samantha E. Forsythe and husband Grant of Dillsburg, Pa.; a son Daniel J. Small and wife Shannon of Gettysburg; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; five step-children, Tracy L. Holmes of Dallastown, Pa., Kenneth L. Miller Jr. and fiancé Tahgie of Hanover, Pa., Michael Wayne Miller and fiancé Meredith of New Oxford, Michelle D. Laughman and husband Guy of Fairfield, and Jeffery A. Miller of Carlisle, Pa.; seven step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandson; and his brother Michael Small and wife Kara of Weaversville, N.C.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Interment with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorials to the Gettysburg Exchange Club or SpiriTrust Lutheran Homecare and Hospice.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
