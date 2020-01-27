JoAnn Kennedy, born Oct. 12, 1954, died at home on Jan. 23, 2020, following a long illness.
She was the daughter of William and Emma (Renaud) Irwin.
She is survived by her husband William Kennedy of Bellefonte, Pa.; two sisters, Helen Irwin of Gettysburg and Peggy Woodring of Littlestown; and three brothers, Elmer, John and Randy, all of Littlestown.
She was preceded in death by a sister Lillian Staub of Littlestown; four brothers, Ronald and William of Littlestown, Carl Irwin Sr. of Hanover, and Charles Irwin of Currensville; one niece Becky McGrath; and one nephew Carl Irwin.
A memorial service is planned for Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at St. Luke Church, Whitehall Road, Littlestown.
