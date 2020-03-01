James C. Bigham Sr., 84, of Fairfield, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Place, Emmitsburg, Md.
He was born Oct. 21, 1935, in Fairfield, the son of the late Amos and Hazel Carbaugh Bigham. Jim’s wife of 47 years, Phyllis J. Bigham, died in 2001.
Jim was a 1953 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Early in his career he was a school bus driver for the Fairfield School District and also a policeman in the Fairfield area. He owned and operated Jack’s Mountain Auto Salvage and the Fairfield Garage for many years. Lastly, he owned and operated Town and Country Real Estate where he was the broker.
Mr. Bigham is survived by five children, Beverly Short and her husband Douglas of Carroll Valley, Leah Woodward and her husband Duane of Fairfield, Roxanne Short and her husband Mickey of Hanover, Pa., James C. Bigham Jr. of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., and Heidi Shaw and her husband Timothy of Fairfield; eight grandchildren, Joshua Short, Jesse Short, James Short, Christopher Woodward, Matthew Short, Melanie Spence, Shawnee Shaw, and Cheyenne Shaw; seven great-grandchildren, Malachi Short, Jerry Lesley III, Zachary Short, Ethan Short, Landon Spence, Carson Spence, and Kasandra Grimes; one great-great-grandchild Jerry Lesley IV; two sisters, Charlotte Baker of Fairfield, and Pearl Staubs of New Oxford; and a brother Richard Bigham of Littlestown. He was predeceased by a son Craig A. Bigham, and a brother John Bigham.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Richard Daughtridge officiating. Interment will be in Fairfield Union Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Adams Regional EMS, 13 N. Bolton St., New Oxford, PA 17350.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.