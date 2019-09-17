Michael H. Galassi Sr. died peacefully at the Gettysburg Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
He was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Michael and Sophie Mlynarski Galassi.
Michael is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosanne Marullo Galassi; two sons, Michael H. Galassi and his wife Alison of Lutherville, Md., and Robert Galassi and his wife Arianne of Lutherville, Md.; and three grandchildren, Nicholas Galassi, Vincent Galassi, and Cora Galassi.
Mr. Galassi was a 1960 graduate of Gettysburg College. He spent 40 years in banking in New York City before returning to the Gettysburg area. Upon his return to the area, he was employed for several years at Taneytown Bank and Trust. Mike was a long time member of the Cumberland Township Authority. He enjoyed golf, dining out and following the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 3188, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.