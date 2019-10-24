John P. DeHaas, 87, 411 N. Fourth St., Gettysburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Gettysburg Center.
He was born May 30, 1932, in Beach Creek, Pa., the son of the late Clyde and Dorothy Williams DeHaas. John is survived by his wife Patsy Breighner DeHaas.
John is a long time member of St. James Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir for over 40 years. He also served many years on the church council and was involved with organizing the church choir trip to Europe.
He was a 1950 graduate of Gettysburg High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 until 1955. For 46 years he was employed at Fisher Auto Parts delivering parts to various garages in the area. On two different occasions, John served on Gettysburg Borough Council. During his time on council the Gettysburg Hotel was restored and the parking deck was built.
Mr. DeHaas was a 64-year member of the Gettysburg Fire Company where at various times he held the office of president, vice-president and secretary. For many years, John was the cook at the fire company carnival as well as working with his good friend Bob Heyser to handle many of the banquets at the fire hall.
John was a Washington National fan and is hopefully watching the World Series from above. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren and their various endeavors.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by a son J. Philip DeHaas Jr. of Gettysburg; three daughters, Judith L. DeHaas of Gettysburg, Candace L. Kuhn of Mt. Alto, Pa., and Debra A. Fleet and her husband Jim of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren, Ron Slaybaugh, Chad Steinour, Jamie Fleet, Heather Fleet, Jessica Allen, Alex DeHaas, Colin DeHaas, and Christopher Moody; nine great-grandchildren; a brother William C. DeHaas of Gettysburg; and a sister Louise Devitt of Penn Valley, Calif.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael Alwein and Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or the Gettysburg Fire Company, 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
