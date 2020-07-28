Caesario Orlando Romero, 58 passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020, in Las Vegas Nevada.
Caesar was born in Gettysburg, on Jan. 25, 1962, to Juan and Barbara Romero.
Caesar served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was proud to have been the first crew chief for three United States Presidents.
Caesar was married to the love of his life. He and Penny had a wonderful life. They were devoted to the church and attended St. Bridget Catholic Church. Caesar was a kind, loving man and will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Alfonzo; and his son Jordan.
Caesar is survived his wife of 14 years Penny; his son Robert; and his daughters, Lynnaya and Brianna. He is also survived by his brothers, Juan and Jeffery; his sisters, Wylynne and Pamela; and his favorite aunt, Missy Roache. Caesar is also survived by many grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held on July 30, 2020, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church. Caesar will be laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Boulder City, Nevada.
Funeral arrangements made by Affordable Cremation and Burial Services.
