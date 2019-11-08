Leroy M. Wetzel Jr., 75, passed away with his family by his side Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was the loving husband of Kae Wetzel (McCawley) of 17 years. Born Sept. 24, 1944, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Leroy M. Wetzel and Kathryn Wetzel (Shuyler). Leroy was a graduate of Biglerville High School’s Class of 1963 where he was very active in sports including football, basketball and track. In 1965, Leroy joined the Air Force and was stationed in Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
After his time in the Air Force, Leroy went on to work at Kelly Systems where he was a drywall finisher. He retired after 45years.
Following his retirement, he worked part time at Home Depot and as a custodian at West Manheim Elementary School. He was a member of the Gettysburg Moose where he enjoyed being a member of the bowling team for many years. Leroy enjoyed playing Texas Hold ‘Em Poker with World Tavern Poker, working in his yard and building things in “Pappy’s Shed.” Leroy also spent a lot of time traveling with his family. Many summer trips were enjoyed with his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his son, Shawn Wetzel and his wife, Amy; and their daughters Olivia and Autumn of Hanover; Troy Hollabaugh of Hanover and Carson, Cameron and Carter Hollabaugh of Dover. He was predeceased by his daughter, Terri Kittinger (Hollabaugh) and survived by his granddaughters Brianna and Camdyn Kittinger of East Berlin. Leroy is also survived by his sister, Jeannette Susan Plank and her husband Harvey, his nieces and nephews, Lory Troxell, Tim Plank, Michael Plank and his great niece Jennifer.
A funeral service will be held 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, with his Pastor the Rev. Steven A. Thomas officiating. A time for family and friends to view and share memories will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 11, 2019 at the funeral home. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Vickie’s Angel Foundation PO Box 174 New Cumberland, PA 17070 www.vickiesangelfoundation.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
