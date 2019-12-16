Mary V. Myers, 68, of Gettysburg, passed away at her home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Born June 19, 1951, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Evelyn (Wagner) Weaver. Mary is survived by her husband of 39 years, David C. Myers.
She was a 1969 graduate of Gettysburg High School, a member of the Gettysburg Church of The Brethren and a social member of the Gettysburg American Legion Post #202. Mary had been employed by the Gettysburg Area School District for many years, mostly at the middle school cafeteria.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Lisa Wolf and husband Travis of Littlestown; sons, Thomas Myers and Christopher Myers, both of Gettysburg; granddaughter Kylee Wolf; grandson Milton “Tommy” Myers; three sisters, Donna Dombrowski and husband Paul of Delafield, Wisc., Lillie Unger and husband Harold of Gettysburg, and Ruth Day and husband Richard of Tioga, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by a sister Catherine Weaver.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Gettysburg Church of The Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Ed Robbins officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
The family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004; or the American Cancer Society, 924 N. Colonial Ave., York, PA 17403.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
