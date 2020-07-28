Robert S. Sanders, 78, died at his home on July 27, 2020. He was born on Sept. 11, 1941, to Margaret A. (Moose) Sanders and Daniel S. Sanders in Gettysburg.
Bob and his wife, Lucille S. (Shuyler) Sanders celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2020.
Mr. Sanders worked in the accounting and circulation departments at the Gettysburg Times for 43 years. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and was an avid collector of toy trains and toy farm equipment. He was a member of the Albert Lentz American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg and a lifetime member of the Cashtown Fire Company.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his three siblings, Jeanne E. Barnes, of Hanover, Pa., Richard N. Sanders and his wife Dianne of Gettysburg, and Joyce M. Coulter and her husband Burt of Gettysburg; his goddaughter, Dawn Harvey and her husband Matthew; his godson, David Bear and his wife Erann; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, a viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield. Immediately following the viewing, a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fairfield directly following Mass.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences and sharing memories may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that everyone bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing to protect our most vulnerable family and friends from coronavirus.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.