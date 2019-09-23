Pablo Santiago, 78, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, at Hershey Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joyce Santiago; sons, Bruce Albin of North Carolina and Brian Albin of Gettysburg; daughters, Mary Jo Trout of Woodsboro, Maryland, Lori Trout of Carlisle, and Lisa Wivell of Gettysburg; eight children; and 11 grandchildren.
In addition, he has siblings in Puerto Rico and New York, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was greatly loved by all that knew him as the generous, caring and giving person he was. He was also an organ donor. He will be missed so much by everyone.
