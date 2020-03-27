Santa Hickey, 77, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the wife of William W. Hickey of Littlestown. Born June 15, 1942, in Baltimore, Santa was the daughter of the late Charles and Santa (Giordano) Tumminello.
She was a high school graduate, a homemaker and was employed with Weis Markets.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Carol Ann Phipps of Annapolis, Jacqueline Miller of Littlestown, Karen Wilkinson and Kenny of Upperco, Md., and Kimberly Altvater of Westminster; her four grandchildren, Wesley and Haley Miller, and Ashley and Amber Altvater; her great-granddaughter Aubrey Gardner; and her brother Vincent Tumminello of Baltimore. Santa was predeceased by her sister Cosima Tumminelllo.
She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown. Santa loved playing bingo and being with her family and friends.
Viewing and graveside service are private. She will be interred in the parish cemetery with Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating.
Memorials in Santa’s name may be sent to her church at 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.