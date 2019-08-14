Barbara Ann Phillips, 68, of Biglerville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Born Dec. 26, 1950, in Olney, Md., she was the daughter of the late Jane Cantwell. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Phillips Sr.
She was a graduate from Mt. Airy High School and retired from Dal-tile after 30-plus years.
Barbara enjoyed baking and crossword puzzles, but her true love was spending time with family and friends, especially her grandkids.
She is survived by her son Sean Johnston, wife Michelle, and grandchildren, Ava, Xavier, McKenna of Boonsboro, Md.; her brothers, Ernest Evely, Gary Downs, Jeffrey Cantwell; and her sisters, Rebecca Downs, Melissa White, Brenda Cantwell, and the late Sandra Edgerly; including numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Catoctin Creek Park, Shelter #1, 2929 Sumantown Road, Middletown, MD 21769, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at noon.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Md.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.