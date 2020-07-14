Constance “Connie” Farabaugh, 72, of Fairfield, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the York Hospital after a brief illness.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fairfield, with Fr. Peter DiTomasso celebrant.
The family will receive friends at the church from noon until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adam County Community Foundation, Ken & Connie Farabaugh Donor Advised Fund, 25 S. 4th St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, or a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.