James W. Kline, age 70, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 28, 1949, in Gardners, son of the late Glen L. and Helen V. Kline.
Mr. Kline was a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, Class of 1967. He made a career as a driver, working for Worcester Preparatory School, and retiring from Knouse Foods/Musselman’s after several dedicated years.
Mr. Kline enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and was an avid NASCAR fan and a faithful member of the Lighthouse Church of Christ.
Above all, Mr. Kline cherished time spent with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Kline is survived by his beloved wife, Beverley Kline; his son, James J. Kline; his grandchildren, Sierra Marie Kline, Keith Alan Kline, and Kali I. Kline; his brothers, Donald L. Kline (Katherine) and Robert C. Kline (Janice); and his sister, Joan E. Ludwig.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Mr. Kline’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the Lighthouse Church of Christ, 14574 Coastal Highway, Milton, DE 19968.
Please visit Mr. Kline’s Life Memorial webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneral homes.com.
