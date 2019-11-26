Ronald P. Sullivan, age 55, of Aspers, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Gardens of West Shore, Camp Hill.
He was born Thursday, Jan. 30, 1964, in Carlisle.
He is survived by his father Richard N. Sullivan of Aspers; mother Margaret (Turner) Sullivan of New Port; and his brother Garry L. and Rita Sullivan of East Berlin.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services are at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
