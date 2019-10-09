Ann Marie Garman, 55, of Littlestown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. She was the wife of Douglas M. Garman to whom she was married 28 years.
Born Sept. 13, 1964, in Long Branch City, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Paul Hudacek and Doris (Koch) Hudacek Tallman.
Ann Marie was currently employed with the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn, Md. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, and a giving volunteer to many different causes and groups. Among these were Cub Scouts, school fundraisers, AYSO Soccer, Littlestown High School soccer and the Live Hope Laugh Alexis Ross Organization, and many others.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Jeffrey D. Garman of Shippensburg and Anna E. Garman of Littlestown; four siblings, Paul Tallman, Dawn Tallman-Jones and Robert Tallman all of Palm Bay, Fla., and Cathy Sullivan of Hampden, Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, with Rev. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Friends and relatives will be received Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with prayers at 7 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Ann Marie may be made to Live Home Laugh Alexis Ross Organization at www.livehopelaugh.com or Perthes Kids Foundation at www.pertheskids.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
