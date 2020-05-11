Michelle R. Booker, 36, of Gettysburg, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Sept. 26, 1983, in Harrisburg, Pa. Michelle is survived by her mother, Ethel Walker Booker of Gettysburg; two children, Isaiah Booker and Regan Booker, both at home; three brothers, Mark Allen and his wife Sheri of Stevens City, Va., Brian Allen of Gettysburg, and Eric Sistrunk of Gettysburg; and her two dear nephews and a niece she helped raise, Zachary Allen, Dominic Allen, and Kara Allen.
Michelle is predeceased by a sister, Valerie Allen.
Michelle was a member of First Baptist Church of Gettysburg. For a time, she was a Rite Aid Pharmacy technician in the Gettysburg store. She enjoyed writing poetry, cooking and baking, singing and listening to music, especially gospel.
Michelle was born with congenital heart disease and birth defects, amongst a multitude of other medical conditions. She defied all medical odds, outlived every doctor’s prognosis, and never stopped fighting for life. She viewed each day as a gift, as she was never promised one, and lived to 36. She viewed her children as miracles, as was her life a miracle. Though her heart was weak from physical defects, it was also full of love, generosity, kindness, bravery and unwavering faith. She was a true inspiration.
Due to the COVID-19 virus funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
