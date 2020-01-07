James P. Keyser (JK), a 25-year resident of Lake Heritage, traded his golf clubs for wings Jan. 2, at home with family and dear friends.
Jim is survived by the love of his life, Sandra; three sons: Joe Keyser (wife Mindy), Michael Keyser, Mickey Bowie (fiancée Stephanie Downs); and one daughter, Carlen Bowie; four grandchildren: Dakota Sargent, Travis Keyser, Sarah and Emily Keyser; his beloved Doxie-Poo Bridget and Himalayan cat Blue Willow. He was preceded in death by son, Jon Bowie, in 1990.
Jim, a gentleman and a gentle man, retired from the Federal Government in 1999 and spent his following years residing on golf courses. Jim was a member of The Cedar Ridge Golf, bowling, and dart leagues. The only thing he loved more than his family was golf. To all who played golf with him and cherished his friendship, go to your favorite course, lift a cold beer high, and yell, “Hole in one on the 11th.” Jim, a beautiful man, with a heart of gold, was admired by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at The Prince of Peace Memorial Church 20 W High Street in Gettysburg, Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. At Jim’s request, wear your favorite golf shirt.
