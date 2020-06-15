George D. Hayberger, age 78, of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born April 13, 1942, in Gettysburg, the son of the late George A. and Mildred E. (Collins) Hayberger.
George graduated in the Class of 1961 from Gettysburg High School. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from the US Navy as a hospital corpsmen after serving for 20 years and retiring at the rank of chief petty officer.
He was a member of Biglerville American Legion Post #262, Adams County Fish and Game, Upper Adams Lions Club, VFW Post #15 in Gettysburg and AMVETS Post #172 in Fairfield. He was also a lifetime member of the Biglerville Fire Department. In his spare time, George enjoyed fishing, visiting lighthouses and was an avid stamp and coin collector.
George is survived by his daughter, Georgia Starner (Lee) of Aspers; son, Scott Hayberger of New Oxford; two grandchildren, Kelly Jacobs (Adam) of Gettysburg and Amber Starner of Aspers; and three great-grandchildren, Lane Jacobs, Aleah Jacobs and Caleb Jacobs, all of Gettysburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Strasbaugh, who passed in 2009; first wife, Dorothy Kuykendall, who passed in 2003; and grandson, Leroy Starner III, who passed in 2015.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19 ,at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Hall officiating. Biglerville American Legion Post #262 will be providing military honors at Biglerville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George’s memory to the American Legion Post #262, 142 4th St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
