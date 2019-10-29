Larry C. Flohr, 55, of Fairfield, died suddenly Thursday evening, Oct. 24, 2019, at the UPMC Hospital in Coudersport, Pa.
Born July 24, 1964, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Deborah J. (Weikert) Doxsey of Fairfield, and the late Larry C. Flohr Sr. He was the husband of Rebecca L. (Kuhn) Flohr, of Fairfield to whom he was married for 32 years.
Larry worked as both a foreman and equipment operator for PennDOT for 31 years. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Summit Sportsman’s Club, Sons of AMVETS, VFW, American Legion, and Adams County Fish and Game Association. He was a celebrated member of his community, beloved softball coach, Pippenfest pit beef master, and enthusiastic host of many cookouts and poker games. He had a deep love of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting in Adams and Potter counties. He passed away in his favorite earthly place and in the company of loved ones.
In addition to his wife and mother, Larry is survived by his two daughters, Kasey L. Pomeroy and her husband Michael of Frederick, Md., and Brooke R. Kaiser and her husband Zachary of New Oxford; his two grandchildren, Lucas Pomeroy and Abigail Kaiser; and dear friend Ronnie Harbaugh. He had several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Eugene Flohr, and his stepfather Ralph E. Doxsey.
Before his passing, Larry expressed his appreciation for the overwhelming outpouring of support from the community during his illness. Larry was enveloped with love from his extended family and friends, especially his “Breakfast Club.”
A memorial service will be held for Larry at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3, at the Fairfield Fire Hall, 106 Steelman St., Fairfield, with Rev. Dale Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Nov. 3, at the fire hall.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Larry’s honor to the Fairfield Fire Department or St. Jude’s (stjude.org). Larry often expressed his desire to help others, especially children, suffering with the most difficult diseases.
