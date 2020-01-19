Sylvia Mae Head, 70, of Gettysburg, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born May 24, 1949, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Donald and Dolly Delano Snyder. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wesley Head.
Sylvia enjoyed sewing, knitting, macramé and painting. She also was a green thumb, always planting flowers in her garden, and feeding the birds in her yard. But most of all she loved time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Sylvia is survived by four children, Ronald W. Head II of Gettysburg, Connie Linebarger and her husband John of Middletown, Del., Douglas D. Head of Gettysburg, and Jessica K. Head and her spouse Montana M. Stewart of Hanover, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Coty Head, Natasha K. Bilonick, Heather A. Eckert, Austynn Linebarger, Joseph W. Boeckel, Ceth Linebarger, and Abygail Linebarger; two great-grandchildren, Lillian Tommaselli and Desmond Crawford; a sister Janis Goodwill of McKnightstown; a brother Donald Snyder of Baltimore, Md. She was predeceased by a sister Phyllis Landa.
There will be a viewing at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
