Wilda R. Warner, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at The Gettysburg Hospital.
Born June 2, 1934, in Mummasburg, Adams County, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Ethel (Mauzy) Rinehart.
Wilda and her late husband Marshall S. Tuckey owned and operated The Lamp Post Tea Room in Gettysburg for over 25 years and she also worked at The Gettysburg Hospital during that time. She then worked for the Adams County Tip Staff where she was employed for 10 years.
She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Biglerville, and the National Rifle Association.
Wilda is survived by her husband Michael L. Warner; a son Marshall S. “Marty” Tuckey Jr. of Gettysburg; a daughter Andrea T. “Penny” Radle of Harrisburg, Pa.; five grandchildren, Erica Brumbach, Erin Brumagin, Marshall Tuckey, Zachary Radle and Logan Radle; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alma Black of Gettysburg and Lydia Singley of Fayetteville, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her first husband, Marshall Tuckey Sr. she was predeceased by two brothers, Boyd “Buzz” Rinehart and John Rinehart.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Bendersville Cemetery with Rev. John Estes officiating. There will not be a public viewing for Wilda. There will be memorial service held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a favorite charity.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome@comcast.net.
