Darla M. Witman, 61, of Seven Valleys, born Aug. 26, 1958, in Gettysburg, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 18, 2020, at her home in Seven Valleys.
She was the beloved daughter of Carole Bowling and the late Fred Bowling. Darla is survived by her sister, Denise and brother, Daryl, and 5 nieces and nephews.
She was a 30-year employee at Giant Food Stores.
Darla will be greatly missed. In lieu of sending flowers, please make any memorial contributions to the Humane Society, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111. A memorial service will be held for family only.
