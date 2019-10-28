Jane L. Brumgard, 87, of Littlestown, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Oct. 27, at her home surrounded by all five of her children. She was the widow of Burnell C. Brumgard who died Aug. 4, 2006.
Born April 25, 1932, in Mummasburg, Jane was the daughter of the late Donald and Hilda (Miller) Lawver.
Jane was a high school graduate and was a stock controller at Doubleday, Hanover, for 31 years. She also drove a bus for Gettysburg School District for six years.
Surviving are her son Randy Brumgard and Chris Loss of Littlestown; her daughters, Wanda Shanebrook and Steve of Littlestown, Kathi Jo Brumgard and Cindy Sowers of Hanover, Nessa Dell and Bill of Littlestown, and Bonnie Musselman and Greg of Littlestown; her 10 grandchildren; her 21 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Doris Wills of Clear Spring, Md., and Darlene Hardman of Gettysburg. Jane was predeceased by her sister Rita Valentine; and her three brothers, Charles, Clyde and Tom Lawver.
She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown. She loved her cats, enjoyed ceramic painting, traveling and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown, with Pastors Rick Rittenour and Garry Scheaffer officiating. Viewings are Thursday 6–8 p.m. and Friday 9–10 a.m., all at Bethel. Interment is in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jane’s name may be sent to VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331; or or Bethel Assembly of God, 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340.
Special thanks to awesome compassionate caregivers Shelly, Sharon, Michele and Holly and VNA Hospice.
