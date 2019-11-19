Francis John Chrismer, 74, of Mt. Ida, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Montgomery County Nursing Home.
He was born April 28, 1945, in Falmouth, England, to Bernard and Naomi Anne (Gibbs) Chrismer, the oldest of 13 children.
Frank grew up in the Gettysburg area and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962, serving for 22 years. He received a Purple Heart for injuries received in Vietnam. After leaving government service, he attended Stephen F. Austin State University receiving a degree forestry. He re-entered government service with the U.S. Forest Service for another 20 years.
After his second retirement, he continued serving his community by driving other veterans to the local VA hospital.
Frank is survived by his wife Gloria Maples Chrismer, formerly of Mt. Ida, Arkansas; three children, Dawn S. Chrismer of Hanover, Pa., Sarah K. Chrismer of Carlisle, Pa., and Paul D. Chrismer of Gettysburg; two stepchildren, Brandye Brown of Dallas, Texas, and Erin Brown of El Rito, New Mexico; two grandchildren, Matthew R. Chrismer of Hanover, Pa., and Emma K. Chrismer of Cypress, Texas; four brothers and three sisters of Gettysburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Catholic War Veterans Hall in Bonneauville, on Dec. 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery on a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.