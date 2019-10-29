It is with great sadness we announce the death of Carol A. Johnstone, 77, 275 Sachs Road, Gettysburg, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the York Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born July 10, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Fred and Mabel Ethridge Lane. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Robert Richard Johnstone in 2016.
Carol was a graduate of Our Lady of Perpetual Help High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a homemaker, waitress, grandmother and devoted New York City policeman’s wife.
In her later years after moving to Gettysburg, she worked in the food service department of Gettysburg College and later at Adams County Head Start. Carol enjoyed time with her family, baking, all things animal, especially her kitties, and exploring the internet.
Mrs. Johnstone is survived by a son Christopher Johnstone and his wife Nancy of Gettysburg; a daughter Susan Moose and her husband Neal of Gettysburg; six grandchildren, Ashley J., Brittany S., Emily M., Devin M., Logan M., and Alexandra M.; and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Kenlee, and Jackson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
