A Celebration of Life Service for Sharon Kae (Leidy) Long, who died April 9, 2020, will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Hanover Church of The Brethren, 601 Wilson Ave., Hanover, with Pastor Geraldine Godfrey officiating.
Please wear a mask due to the COVID-19 protocol. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
