Lawrence E. Eversole, 82 of Fairfield, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Born in Gettysburg on July 31, 1938, he was the son of the late Richard W. and Anna G. (Crouse) Eversole. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary L. (Fair) Eversole. He owned and operated Hiner’s Garage in Fairfield from 1976 until his retirement in May of 2016. Lawrence started his career working for Mr. Hiner at the garage in 1954 and for the next 22 years was a loyal and dedicated employee which lead to his eventual ownership of the business.
He was a life member of the Fairfield Fire Co. where he served as fire chief for 10 years. He was a former president of the Adams County Firemen’s Association, member of the Gettysburg Antique Automobile Club, the Antique Automobile Club of America, and St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Deborah E. Kane and husband Darryl and Wendy S. Baker and husband Robert both of Fairfield; four grandchildren: Jeffrey R. Kane and wife Jessica, Nathan R. Kane and wife Sandy, Abigail Knott and husband Chad and Megan Baker; five great grandchildren: Audrey, Natalie, Landon and Evan Kane and Emmalyn Knott and his sister, Vera A. Sprenkle and husband Lloyd of Aspers.
Lawrence was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Richard W. Eversole, Jr.
A public viewing for Lawrence will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 East Main Street, Fairfield. A private graveside funeral service and interment will be held in the Fairfield Union Cemetery with Rev. Beverly Donnella, officiating.
The family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers to: Fairfield Fire Co., 106 Steelman Street, Fairfield, PA 17320, Autism Speaks, 216 Haddon Avenue, Suite #403, Westmont, NJ 08108 or St. John Lutheran Church, 13 East Main St., Fairfield, PA 17320. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome@comcast.net
