Dolores L. Lawver, age 85, of New Freedom, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her niece’s home in Red Lion. She was born Saturday, April 7, 1934, in Biglerville, the daughter of the late Clair and Ruth E. (Reed) Lawver.
Dolores graduated from James Adam’s General Vocational School. She was formerly employed by Wachovia Bank, formerly Union Trust, for many years. She was a member of Upper Conewago Brethren in Christ Church in Abbottstown.
She is survived by one sister Doris E. Shank of Frederick, Md.; two nieces, Sandy and husband Steve Tompkins of Red Lion, and Ellen Patton and husband Rodney of Frederick, Md.; two great-nephews, Tyler Tompkins of Red Lion and Sedale Patton of Frederick, Md.; and one great-niece Shamika Patton of Frederick, Md.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville, with Elder Paul Schildt and Elder Allen Nell officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
