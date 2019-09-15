Patricia A. Hewitt, 85, 440 Tract Road, Fairfield, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg.
She was born July 2, 1934, in Fairfield, the daughter of the late Roger J. and Gertrude Wivell Topper. Patricia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Melvin C. Hewitt.
Mrs. Hewitt is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Emmitsburg, Md. For several years she worked at the Fairfield Shoe Company and later at Gettysburg Garment Company, but for the last 21 years of her employment she was at Fairfield Graphics. Pat enjoyed gardening, puzzle books and crocheting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter Brenda Naugle of Fairfield; a son Melvin C. Hewitt Jr. of McKnightstown; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four brothers and sisters, Robert Topper of Waynesboro, Pa., Miriam Barefoot of Fairfield, Dolores Martin of Gettysburg, and Paul Topper of Biglerville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield, with Fr. Peter DiTomasso celebrant. A viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320 to celebrate Masses in Patricia’s honor.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.