Norma Sue Reale, of Gettysburg, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home after a long illness.
Born May 6, 1935, in Blacksburg, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Frank and Virgie (Wright) Wylie.
Norma is survived by her husband of 41 years, Victor J. Reale Jr.
She is a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 392, Gettysburg, and had served as Worthy Matron in 2007-2008.
Norma worked many years for The Gettysburg National Bank and later for CCNB Bank for several years.
She was an avid bowler and was the recipient of many trophies, enjoyed family games, gardening, homemaking and volunteering for community projects.
In addition to her husband Victor, she is survived by two daughters, Carla S. Hewitt and husband Jay of Gettysburg, and Pamela R. Giles and husband Fred of Hagerstown, Md.; stepson Victor J. Reale III of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Kelly S. Baldwin of Gettysburg, and Emily R. Shawyer and Jeremiah S. Giles, both of Hagerstown, Md.; two sisters, Delores Harvey of Blacksburg, S.C., and Brenda Elmore of Gaffney, S.C.; two brothers, Aaron Wylie of Lenore, N.C., and Reggie Wylie of Gaffney, S.C., and a number of nieces and nephews. Norma was predeceased by a son Mark Loftis at birth,; grandson Kenneth W. Baldwin Jr.; sister Betty Page; and two brothers; Lymon Wylie and Jerry Wylie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, with her pastor, Rev. Rick Smith, officiating. Interment will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
