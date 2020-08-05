Jacob Luther Howe Jr., 86, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal care on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Nov. 22, 1933, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of the late Jacob L. and Ruth C. (Myers) Howe. Jacob was the loving husband of the late Betty J. (Sheely) Howe with whom he shared 65 years of marriage until her passing on Aug. 14, 2017.
Jacob was a member of Harvest Time Temple Church, Hanover, Pa. He was a self-employed mason being the co-owner of Howe Brothers Masonry for over 30 years until his retirement.
Jacob enjoyed hunting when he was younger and loved animals of all kinds, especially his cat Hillary.
Jacob is survived by his children, Charlotte Howe, Rosalie Keller and husband Leonard, and Michael E. Howe and wife Roxanne, all of Gettysburg; five granddaughters; six great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harold Howe of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Wolfe.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Jacob’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Harvest Time Temple Church, 700 Black Rock Road, Hanover, Pa., with his pastor, the Rev. Fred Mummert, officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, Pa. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the church.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
