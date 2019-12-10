Jane A. Blosser, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Church of God Home.
She was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Gettysburg, to the late Samuel Franklin Sr. and Ruth E. (Bucher) Swope. Jane was the widow of Robert L. Blosser Sr.
She will be remembered for her cooking, her fun tailgates at Penn State games and for her volunteering. Jane volunteered with the Carlisle Hospital Auxiliary and at First United Methodist Church where she served as the chair of the flower committee for many years.
She is survived by two daughters, Bobbi J. Blosser of Carlisle, and Elizabeth (husband Thomas) Oyler of Boiling Springs; one brother Julius (wife Charlotte) Swope of Gettysburg; one sister Ruth Ann Rodgers of Virginia; and one granddaughter Emily (husband Kirby) Oyler-Fanus of Montana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Robert L. Blosser Jr.; one grandson Daniel Oyler; and four siblings, Betty Johnson, Samuel F. Swope Jr. , Richard Swope, and David Swope.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
