Doris Jacqueline Fox (born Sillik) passed away from natural causes on June 2, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. She was born March 6, 1931, in Summit, New Jersey. The daughter of the late Luther Calvin Sillik of Biglerville and Carolyn Lenhart Sillik [born Shaffer] of New Salem, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Biglerville High School; class of 1949.
Doris has one brother, James Calvin Sillik [US Army, Retired; Deceased] and two sisters, Donna Lee Burrell and Sandra Deckert.
Formerly Married to Robert William Fox (Deceased) from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania she has two children; Jeffrey Lee Fox (Deceased) and David Allen Fox (LTC, US Army, Retired). She has five grandchildren: Jennifer Lynn Myers [born Fox], Tyler James Fox, Dylan Robert Fox, Summer Lynn Fox, and Sean Logan Fox.
Doris led an energetic life. In her teenage years, she was on the Biglerville Girls Basketball Team and played in her high school band.
She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. There will not be a local service, so please no flowers, donations or cards.
She will be buried in the Biglerville Cemetery.
