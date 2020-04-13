Alice Y. Routsong, age 93, of Hanover, formerly of Bendersville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was born Wednesday, May 26, 1926, in York, the daughter of the late Fern R. and Lena E. (Angell) Hitchcock.
Alice graduated from Taneytown High School. She attended Western Maryland College for one year and graduated from Church Home and Hospital in Baltimore after a three-year course in nursing. She was formerly employed by Green Acres Nursing and Rehab for 25 years, where she served as director of nursing. She also served as assistant administrator for several years before her retirement.
She was a member of Bendersville United Methodist Church where she served on numerous committees. She was a member of Private Duty Nurses, Adams County Nurses, Butler Twp. Homemakers and delivered Meals on Wheels for several years and volunteered for Touch of Life at SpiriTrust Lutheran.
Her husband of 54 years, Leroy S. “Mike” Routsong, passed away in 2004. She is survived by one daughter, Judy A. and husband Robert Fulton of Hanover; one son, Michael J. and wife Gail Routsong of Melbourne Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Ann Smith of Littlestown; and sister-in-law, Julia Hitchcock of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by her brother, Fern R. Hitchcock.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, at Bendersville Cemetery with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. A memorial service will be planned for a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bendersville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 131, Bendersville, PA 1730; and St. David’s Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road, Hanover, PA 17331, to be used for feeding the needy.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
