Myrna R. Breighner, age 83 of Carlisle, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Chapel Pointe Nursing Home in Carlisle. She was born Thursday, Feb. 13, 1936, the daughter of the late Percy and Bertha (Chronister) Beamer.
Myrna graduated from York Springs High School in 1954. She cleaned for Duffy Motts Co. in Aspers for 44 years. In her spare time, Myrna enjoyed putting puzzles together and watching her favorite show, Wheel of Fortune.
She is survived by her sister, Victoria Baumgardner of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Myrna is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Breighner, who passed in 1993; two brothers, Bernard and Gary Beamer; and sister, Sonja Jean Brough.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, with Pastor Andrew L. Ervin officiating. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Uriah United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Myrna’s name to Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
