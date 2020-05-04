Wayne E. Wilson, 72, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at The Gettysburg Hospital.
Born in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Walter Elwood and Irene Bertha (Wetzel) Wilson. He is survived by his wife Margaret R. (McPeak) Wilson.
Wayne was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Navy. Wayne worked for John Connell Inc. of Taneytown, Md., in the maintenance department for many years.
He was a member of American Legion Post #202 and VFW Post #15 both of Gettysburg. Wayne enjoyed people, traveling and trips to the casinos.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four stepchildren, Jeanie Scipino, Christine Baldwin, John Chalmers and Andrew Chalmers; two step-grandchildren, Dakota Chalmers and William Baldwin Jr.; and a sister, Catherine Weishaar of Taneytown, Md. He was predeceased by eight siblings.
Private services and interment will be held at the Union Cemetery of Keysville, Maryland.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
