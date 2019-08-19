Robert Thomas Hardman Jr., 53, of Gettysburg, died suddenly on Saturday morning, Aug. 17, 2019, at his parent’s home in Gettysburg.
Born Feb. 11, 1966, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Robert and Frances (Eyler) Hardman of Gettysburg.
Mr. Hardman was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked construction for Shelter Systems in Westminster, Md. He was a member of the Fairfield Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, Robert is survived by his four children, Branden, Abe, Samantha, and Makayla; his brother Jeffrey Hardman of Thurmont, Md.; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and his faithful dog Scrappy.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
