Donna Marie (Williard) Tawney, age 70, of York, died peacefully at home, Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Ashland on March 27, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Roy Williard and the late Anna (Snyder) Sanders.
Donna had a career as an executive secretary. She was a gifted artist, bringing to life many oil paintings and sketches. She enjoyed sewing and loved to play “Scrabble.” Her main love in life was her family. She cherished time with her children and grandchildren, especially during the Christmas Season, where she would always give the “best gifts.” Donna was a member of The Abudant Life Center in York and the Red Lion Area Senior Center.
Donna is survived by her children, Robyn M. Wolfe and her husband Chris of Shippensburg, Amanda T. Williams and her husband Kyle of Palm Harbor, Fla., Petty Officer 1st Class Michael J. Tawney of Moore, Okla., and Thomas M. Tawney and his wife Rachel of Denver, Colo.; her sister Linda Williard of Lemoyne; and her brother David Williard and his wife Maggie of Arlington, Va. She is also survived by her grandchildren Anna, Tia, Donna, Gabe, Christian, Michael (MJ), Calista, Matthew and Coen; and her great-grandson Xander.
A memorial service to celebrate Donna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 W. Market St., York, with the family officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to The Jed Foundation (protecting emotional health/www.jedfoundation.org), 6 E. 39th St., Suite 700, New York, NY 10016; or https://donate.jedfoundation.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.