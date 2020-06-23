A Celebration of Life Service for James Isaac Mickey, who passed away on April 7, will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Five Forks Church, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268, at 11 a.m.
Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 9:32 am
