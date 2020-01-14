Theresa I. Miller, 74, of Westminster, Md., died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home.
She was the wife of Larry G. Miller for 56 years. Born Aug. 30, 1945, in Gettysburg, Theresa was the daughter of the late George J. and Anna (Ginter) Miller.
She had received her GED later in life when her son graduated from high school. She was retired from English American Tailoring Co., Westminster, after over 19 years of employment.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son Timothy L. Miller and Michelle, and her daughter Laurie A. Poore and Patrick, all of Manchester, Md., and son John O’Rourke of Florida; her four grandchildren, Ashleigh Bis, Ryan Poore, and Brennen and Kaylin Miller; her sister Dorothy Shriver of Gettysburg; and her niece Jeanie Cole and George of Biglerville. Theresa was predeceased by her six sisters, Helen Weishaar, Catherine Harmon, Margaret, Edith, Mary and Mildred Miller; and her two brothers, George and Leo Miller.
In her earlier years, Theresa enjoyed attending yard sales and going fishing and always cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral service is Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Craig Arentz officiating. Viewings are 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
